Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CB opened at $227.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.65. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.