Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $55.07 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

