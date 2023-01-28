Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 1,460 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 260.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SPH opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.68. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.63 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 59.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $63,237.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Suburban Propane Partners news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,731.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $63,237.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,773 shares in the company, valued at $778,222.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

