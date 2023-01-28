Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $143.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

