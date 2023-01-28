Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $495,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 148,164 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,389,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.