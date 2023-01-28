Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.