Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOO stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.86. 2,278,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

