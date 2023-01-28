Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.7% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000.

JHSC stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $35.26.

