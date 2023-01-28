Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

