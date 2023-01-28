Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, an increase of 854.0% from the December 31st total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 815,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Prenetics Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
PRE stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRE. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Prenetics Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Prenetics Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.
