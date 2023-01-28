PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $159.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

