Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Short Interest Update

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Powerlong Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.62. Powerlong Real Estate has a 52 week low of 0.62 and a 52 week high of 0.62.

Get Powerlong Real Estate alerts:

Powerlong Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

Receive News & Ratings for Powerlong Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerlong Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.