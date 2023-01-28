PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 46.2% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $473,612.98 and approximately $9,279.07 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00383277 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017225 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004365 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

