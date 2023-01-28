Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $67.04 on Friday. Popular has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

