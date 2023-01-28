Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $392.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $396.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Up 4.1 %

About Pool

POOL stock opened at $379.39 on Friday. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $488.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

