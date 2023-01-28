Polymesh (POLYX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.84 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Polymesh has a market cap of $102.34 million and approximately $20.84 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymesh’s total supply is 693,270,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 693,270,544.900708 with 559,187,420.108406 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.20236575 USD and is up 6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $26,526,922.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

