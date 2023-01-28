Polymath Market Capitalization Hits $176.68 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $176.68 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19082499 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $2,365,381.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

