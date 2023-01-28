Polygon Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.96 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $9.96 billion and approximately $692.42 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00004955 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polygon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00398284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.17 or 0.27956614 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00590001 BTC.

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum blockchain is home to thousands of smart contracts and decentralized applications. The flurry of activity on it has seen transaction fees make using the network economically unviable for some of its users, creating demand for scaling solutions, like Polygon.What is Polygon?Polygon (MATIC) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum that provides users with faster transactions and lower costs as a parallel blockchain running alongside the main Ethereum network.To use the Polygon network, users have to “bridge” their tokens from Ethereum to it. There are numerous decentralized applications built on top of Polygon, including several leading Ethereum-based protocols that have made their applications work on both networks.The Polygon network can be used through cryptocurrency wallets compatible with Web3 applications such as MetaMask or the Coinbase Wallet. These are wallets that can interact with smart contracts on the blockchain and can be found built-in to some web browsers such as Opera and Brave.What is the MATIC token?The MATIC token is Polygon’s native currency, used to pay for transaction fees on the network. The cryptocurrency is also Polygon’s governance token, which means MATIC token holders get to vote on change proposals to Polygon.As the network uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, MATIC can be staked to help secure the network in exchange for rewards in MATIC. The ticker MATIC comes from a previous stage of Polygon’s development, as at launch it was named the MATIC Network.Who Created Polygon?Polygon was first launched back in 2017 as the Matic Network by several Ethereum developers: Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, Anurag Arjun, and Mihailo Bjelic. The network went live in 2020 and quickly attracted some of the largest DeFi applications.The network raised the equivalent of $5.6 million in TH with the sale of 1.9 billion MATIC tokens back in April 2019.The Polygon network currency has several blue-chip DeFi applications launched on top of it, including decentralized exchange Uniswap, lending platform Aave, and decentralized lottery platform PoolTogether.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.