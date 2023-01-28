Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 32.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PLBC stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.50. 6,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231. The company has a market cap of $236.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

