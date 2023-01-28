Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.11.

PLRX opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $56,744.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $56,744.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $285,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,750. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 128,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

