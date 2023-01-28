Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CFO Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 30,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Lamont Cummings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $184,181.30.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.99. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 13.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PLRX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,383,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

