Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS opened at $93.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,987 shares of company stock worth $3,046,097. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 292.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Stories

