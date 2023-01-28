PLC Ultima (PLCU) Price Reaches $424.21 on Major Exchanges

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for about $424.21 or 0.01835907 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 97.8% against the dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $205,445.07 and $563,188.32 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

