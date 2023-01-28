Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYTCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 601 ($7.44) to GBX 608 ($7.53) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 630 ($7.80) in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PYTCF opened at $5.90 on Friday. Playtech has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.