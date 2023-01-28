PlayDapp Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $129.64 million and approximately $21.52 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 92.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

