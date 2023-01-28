Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $83.65 million and $110,897.98 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00200609 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00074594 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,339,132 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

