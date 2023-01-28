Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $247.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $247.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $274.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PXD opened at $234.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.35. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $200.09 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

