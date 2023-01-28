PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Shares Up 0%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shares rose 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.83. Approximately 10,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 59,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $743,000.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

