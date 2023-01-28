PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 198,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 195,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 467.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

