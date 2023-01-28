Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Shares Down 1.1%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.88. 502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Pigeon Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of -0.02.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

