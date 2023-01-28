Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pigeon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PGENY remained flat at $3.87 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. Pigeon has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

