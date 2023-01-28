Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $20,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $108.73 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

