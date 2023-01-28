PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.95 and last traded at $42.95. 124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

