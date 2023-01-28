Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.50

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 576393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.43. The stock has a market cap of £155.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.86.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

