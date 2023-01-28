Personal Capital Advisors Corp Trims Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,921 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Williams Trading downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

