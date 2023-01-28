Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 333 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CSCO opened at $48.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

