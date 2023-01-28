Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $590.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a market cap of $246.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

