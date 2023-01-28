Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,480,000 after acquiring an additional 145,409 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,621,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $264.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.73 and its 200 day moving average is $208.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

