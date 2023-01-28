Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $6.86 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,478.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 74,846 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

C opened at $51.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.