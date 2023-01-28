Personal Capital Advisors Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,339,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,797,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

