Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 27,688 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,688 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $77,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $313.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.91 and a 200 day moving average of $303.15. The firm has a market cap of $321.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

