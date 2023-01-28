Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires Shares of 154,491 AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 154,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 42.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $11.40 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.34.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million. Equities analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $29,995.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $591,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

