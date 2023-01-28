Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 2,141 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after acquiring an additional 858,185 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after acquiring an additional 696,312 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after acquiring an additional 529,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 404,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.72. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $116.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

