Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 29th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Price Performance
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.