Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44.

Insider Activity

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.60 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 492.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 113,655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,489 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

