PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 1.9 %

PED stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 128,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,008. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.30 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at PEDEVCO

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,404,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,384.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 122,580 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $136,063.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,727,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,404,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,384.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 399,326 shares of company stock worth $436,484 and sold 262,933 shares worth $282,056. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 92,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

