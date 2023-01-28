Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.54.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PYCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 0.43.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
