Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pathward Financial also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.80 EPS.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.86. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pathward Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

