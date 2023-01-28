PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Tops $19.00 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $19.00 million and $984,074.29 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

