Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $296.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.46 and a 200 day moving average of $287.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.